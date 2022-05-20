Advertisement

Rapper J. Cole to play pro basketball in Canada

FILE - J. Cole performs during his "The Off-Season Tour" Oct. 27, 2021, in Philadelphia. Cole...
FILE - J. Cole performs during his "The Off-Season Tour" Oct. 27, 2021, in Philadelphia. Cole will play another season of pro basketball, this time in Canada. The Canadian Elite Basketball League tweeted Thursday night, May 19, that the 37-year-old rapper will join the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the coming season as a guard. The season begins May 25.(Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCARBOROUGH, Ontario (AP) — Rapper J. Cole will play another season of pro basketball, this time in Canada.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League tweeted Thursday night that the 37-year-old rapper will join the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the coming season as a guard. The season begins May 25.

Cole, whose full name is Jermaine Cole, played with the Rwanda Patriots in the Basketball Africa League in 2021. He also played basketball in high school in North Carolina.

Cole won a Grammy in 2020 for Best Rap Song (“A Lot” by 21 Savage featuring J. Cole) and has several BET Hip Hop Awards to his name. He also has six platinum albums and produced songs for artists like Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson and Young Thug.

His last album, “The Off-Season,” came out a year ago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday, what usually would be a routine part of the job at the Panama City Paper Mill, was...
Number two paper machine at Panama City Paper Mill makes last reel of paper
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Traffic crash shuts down parts of I-10 near Mossy Head
Barrett Golden, 2, shocked his mom when he used the DoorDash app on her phone to order 31...
Toddler orders 31 cheeseburgers using mom’s phone
Bay District Schools
Bay District School seniors not walking in graduation have options
Residents said runoff from a St. Joe Company construction site across the lake has tainted the...
St. Joe Company releases statement about Lake Powell

Latest News

Teens dying from Fentanyl overdoses has become a growing problem across the country. A study...
Adolescent drug overdoses up in Bay County
Spending years in education is no easy feat, but Jimmy Boss, a teacher at St. John Catholic...
Local teacher retires after 40 years of educating young minds
Adolescent drug overdoses are on the rise across the country and Bay County is no exception.
Adolescent drug overdoses up in Bay County
Mulit-vehicle crash on I-10
Fort Walton Beach woman killed in Multi-vehicle crash on I-10 in Holmes Co.
In Panama City, Bay High School seniors walked across the stage and into their next phase of...
Bay High School 2022 seniors graduate