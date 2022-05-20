Southern Lights: The Search For a Star searching for talent

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Southern Lights: The Search For a Star is searching for singers, musicians, songwriters, magicians, comedians, or anyone with a family-friendly talent to be their next star.

Southern Lights is a talent event used as a platform for people passionate about performing arts and entertainment who reside in small towns and rural communities in our area.

This year is the biggest event yet. Not only will the prizes include three cash prizes including first place, $10,000, but it has expanded to a total of seven prizes including a recording deal with a record label partner, a Chipola College scholarship, as well as studio time, and the Audience Choice award.

If you’re wanting to audition, there is still time but you need to act fast! The deadline is May 25th, and all of the information can be found here.

For more on the event, and to hear from past and current contestants, you can watch the segments attached.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.