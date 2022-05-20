Weekend winners at North Florida Motorplex, look ahead to this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More racing at the North Florida Motorplex in Fountain.

Among the winners last weekend, Richard Disher out of Augusta, Georgia, racing in the outlaw street class.

He drive his suped up blue Camaro, taking him down the track to a first place check of 25-hundred dollars.

The weather was good last weekend and though the forecast this weekend is a bit dicey, we’re hoping for more of the same.

The track will be open Friday for Test N’ Tune and what they call the Gambler’s Race.

Saturday there’s the Factory Heads Up race, another in the Monster Energy bracket series and the same for Sunday.

All weather permitting so keep an eye on the sky if you plan to go.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.