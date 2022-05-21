Advertisement

Blue Devils return home to a Holmes County championship celebration

The Blue Devils came home to a celebration Friday.
The Blue Devils came home to a celebration Friday.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 2022 Holmes County High School Baseball Team made history by winning its first ever state championship Thursday night. The Blue Devils defeated the Bozeman Bucks 3-1 at Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers.

“To do it with my dad, Coach Powell and my brother-in-law, you know, and my family, which are my brothers on the field, it’s remarkable, it’s something I’ll never forget for the rest of my life,” Senior Pitcher Colby Jones said.

“It was overwhelming, you know, it’s hard to describe,” Head Coach Jeromy Powell said.

For the coaches and players, they said the hometown support has been with them all season. As the team returned home, fans, family and community members lined the streets of Bonifay to welcome them.

We’re told seeing the support from the fans not just Friday, but the whole year meant a lot to them.

“Pull off the interstate and the fire trucks are blowing the water over the bus and you know, everywhere you go there are people lined up and down the road, you know, greeting us back home from winning a State Title,” Powell said.

One player, Colby Jones, said this championship wasn’t just for the ones on the field, but also for Hayden Revels. Revels was injured before the tournament and had to undergo surgery this week.

“We were thinking about Hayden the whole way, you know, it’s for him, its for this community, it’s for the school, coaches, everybody,” Jones said.

The Blue Devils, coaches, fans and Holmes County residents said they’re proud of what they accomplished.

