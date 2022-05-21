Advertisement

Fatal crash in Walton County

The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene by Walton County Fire and Rescue.
The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene by Walton County Fire and Rescue.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 21, 2022
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A single-car crash has left one person dead in Walton County according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a Silverado truck was traveling east on Highway 90 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of the truck.

The truck then traveled across the paved shoulder onto the unpaved shoulder and eventually collided with a tree.

Troopers said the airbag was deployed and the driver was not wearing his seatbelt.

The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene by Walton County Fire and Rescue.

