Liberty County Softball prepares for state final four

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bulldogs softball team of Liberty County took down Wewahitchka by a score of 1-0 Tuesday afternoon.

“They wanted another shot at Wewa after, definitely after the District Championship,” Coach Jennifer Sewell said. “Losing to them, it was a heartbreaker, losing the district championship 1-0 in ten innings.”

Tuesday’s big win punched Liberty County’s first ticket to the state final four since they won the Championship back in 2013. They say they’ve been preparing for this opportunity since the start of the season.

“We want to do whatever we can, and we understand we have to do more than just practice two hours during the weeks,” Bulldogs catcher Sister Arnold said.

“We’ve definitely worked hard on the weekends too, just not during the week,” Center Fielder Ella Davis said.

It’s that hard work and passion that pushed them over Wewa and into the final four.

“You know the drive these girls have had the past couple weeks towards the end of the season, we’ve peaked at the right time and just how hungry they are to win,” Sewell said.

With no seniors on her roster, Sewell said she’s excited for her young team to experience the final four.

“It’s a great accomplishment to make it to the final four,” Sewell said. “You know, we don’t want to just settle for that, we want to keep fighting and see if we can win the whole thing.”

The girls say they’re excited, too.

“I’m just looking forward to being there with my team, because we’re like a family I feel like, and just having that experience with them would be something great,” Arnold said.

“We’ll have that feeling of how it feels when we won, so I think that will make us want to push harder to do it again,” Davis said.

The school is set to send the team off just before 10 a.m. Monday morning. Liberty (17-13) will face Jay (20-5) Tuesday in their semifinal game at 12 Eastern in Clermont.

