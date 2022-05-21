Local job fair helps veterans, paper mill employees

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - CareerSource Gulf Coast is helping people find a job.

WestRock Paper Mill employees were invited to Gulf Coast State College’s Student Union East Building Friday morning. Veterans and those in need of a job were also welcomed.

Daniel Eddington, an attendee at the fair, will soon be a veteran after serving in the Air Force for 24 years.

“There’s no better way to figure out what a local community has to offer than by coming to a job fair,” Eddington said. “I’m looking for some project management, or some leadership roles. I’ve talked to multiple employers here that have these opportunities.”

The job fair hosted more than 50 employers and organizations.

They spanned across manufacturing, financial services, hospitality, construction, and more.

One construction company in particular is looking for employees to help it with its numerous projects on Tyndall Air Force Base.

”We’re looking for carpenters, and floormen, concrete finishers and equipment operators, to help do what we need to do on Tyndall, for the sculpture work we have to do which is foundations, concrete flatwork, and stuff like that,” said Chad Neukirch, the Project Manager for Hensel Phelps Construction Co.

Hensel Phelps Construction says it’s looking to fill anywhere between 30 and 50 jobs.

The job fair continues at the same location on Saturday, May 21, from 10 to 4 p.m.

Veterans are given priority entry from 9 to 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.