Mosley High School seniors graduate

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In Panama City, Mosley High School seniors walked across the stage and into their next phase of life this evening.

The graduating class of 2022 gathered in Tommy Oliver Stadium alongside district officials for their special night. Principal Brian Bullock said 10 seniors are graduating as 5A baseball state champions, senior football players won first district championship in 40 years, and senior volleyball players won first state championship in Mosley history. Bullock also said three seniors are graduating high school with their Associates Degree,. and after graduation, six students are enlisting in the military. He adds between Hurricane Michael and the pandemic, this graduating class has overcome many adversities to be here today.

Congratulations to the graduates of Mosley High School.

