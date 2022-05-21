Advertisement

Motorcycle crash on the Hathaway Bridge leaves one injured

Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Flordia Highway Patrol reports a 20-year-old man sustained serious injuries after a crash on the Hathaway Bridge Friday afternoon.

FHP said a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on the second lane of US 98. A truck was also traveling eastbound in the same lane.

Troopers said the motorcyclist failed to see the truck and collided with them.

The driver of the truck has no reported injuries.

