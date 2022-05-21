Advertisement

Panama City man killed in Calhoun Co. crash

A Panama City man has died in a single-vehicle crash in Calhoun County, according to Florida...
A Panama City man has died in a single-vehicle crash in Calhoun County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man has died in a single-vehicle crash in Calhoun County. Florida Highway Patrol reports a man was driving north on Melvin New Grade Road when he tried to make a curve to the left. That’s when FHP officials say the truck veered off the road and overcorrected causing the vehicle to go off into a clearing. The vehicle overturned several times, landing on its side.

FHP officials said the driver, a 77-year-old man from Panama City, was killed in the crash.

