Panama City man killed in Calhoun Co. crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man has died in a single-vehicle crash in Calhoun County. Florida Highway Patrol reports a man was driving north on Melvin New Grade Road when he tried to make a curve to the left. That’s when FHP officials say the truck veered off the road and overcorrected causing the vehicle to go off into a clearing. The vehicle overturned several times, landing on its side.

FHP officials said the driver, a 77-year-old man from Panama City, was killed in the crash.

