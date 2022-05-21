Peoples First Insurance gives out tickets to special event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Peoples First Insurance in Panama City gave away Gulf Coast Jam tickets on Friday from 11 to 1 p.m.

The company’s marketing director, Karlee Shirey, said they gave away 50 pairs of Thursday-night tickets to Gulf Coast Jam and some four-day passes too.

Peoples First Insurance is one of the sponsors at Gulf Coast Jam Thursday night.

WPAP also joined them and gave away a VIP-PIT four pack.

Organizers said this was a way to give back to the community.

”Without the community, we don’t exist,” said Peoples First Insurance President Kristian Chapman. “We are here to help serve the community and we just hope that everybody has a great time at Gulf Coast Jam. It’s a great thing, a great event. It really showcases Bay County at its best.”

The public had to scan a QR code on a flyer to enter to win tickets.

Chapman said they also gave out tickets to nonprofits in the area this week.

