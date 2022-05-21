Advertisement

Truck driver shoots, kills another driver on highway, police say

The Kingsport Police Department reports a truck driver shot and killed another truck driver...
The Kingsport Police Department reports a truck driver shot and killed another truck driver after the trucks made contact on the highway.(mikeuk via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (Gray News) - Police in Tennessee are investigating a deadly shooting that happened between two truck drivers on Friday.

The Kingsport Police Department reports officers were called about a shooting on Interstate 81 between two motorists at about 4:45 p.m.

Authorities said the incident started when two tractor-trailers made contact with one another on the highway.

The commercial truck drivers then pulled to the side of the road, but for unknown reasons, officers said the situation escalated, with one of the drivers shooting and killing the other.

Kingston police identified the man who died as 42-year-old Alex Erik Miller and said the other truck driver was a 34-year-old man whose name was being held at this point in their investigation.

The shooter was cooperating with the ongoing investigation, according to the police department.

Detectives urged anyone who may have witnessed the initial collision or have more information to contact the Kingsport Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mulit-vehicle crash on I-10
Fort Walton Beach woman killed in Multi-vehicle crash on I-10 in Holmes Co.
A Panama City man has died in a single-vehicle crash in Calhoun County, according to Florida...
Panama City man killed in Calhoun Co. crash
NewsChannel 7's Alex Joyce was on the scene of a house fire.
House fire leaves one injured
Adolescent drug overdoses are on the rise across the country and Bay County is no exception.
Adolescent drug overdoses up in Bay County
Mr. Boss is retiring after teaching at St. John Catholic Academy for 40 years.
Local teacher retires after 40 years of educating young minds

Latest News

A rare tornado touched down in the town of Gaylord in northern Michigan Friday, causing...
2 dead; northern Michigan town cleans up from rare tornado
FILE PHOTO - A 32-year-old woman who was the youngest of the 10 Black people killed at a...
Buffalo shooting victim laid to rest; city marks 1 week
The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene by Walton County Fire and Rescue.
Fatal crash in Walton County
Imagen ilustrativa
Motorcycle crash on the Hathaway Bridge leaves one injured