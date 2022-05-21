Advertisement

WCSO arrests man for shooting his friend

25-year-old, James Griffin Davis
25-year-old, James Griffin Davis(WASHINGTON County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Georgia man is behind bars after allegedly shooting his friend in Vernon according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies said they received a call just after 11:30 Saturday morning, about a shooting at a convenience store in Vernon.

Deputies said once they arrived on the scene they discovered an 18-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his foot.

After an investigation deputies said that it was determined the two men were traveling from Panama City Beach to return to Georgia where they both live. Deputies were told after an argument between the driver 25-year-old, James Davis stopped for gas at the store and asked the victim to exit the car.

Deputies said the passenger gathered their personal items and exited the car and Davis shot him in the foot.

A Vernon resident, and former correctional officer, said he retrieved his weapon and held the suspect until deputies arrived.

The victim was transported to the hospital and his injuries were non-life-threatening.

Davis was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. WCSO said investigators are still on scene and additional charges are pending.

