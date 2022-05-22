Advertisement

5th Annual Red Tie Ball

5th Annual Red Tie Ball
5th Annual Red Tie Ball(Allison Baker)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Saturday night was the night to grab your dancing shoes and hit the dance floor. Basic Northwest Florida hosted their 5th Annual Red Tie Ball.

The organization told NewsChannel 7 they have faced setbacks in the past few years due to Hurricane Michael and COVID but they were back this year.

The president and CEO said more than 250 tickets were sold.

“Tonight’s event is Basic’s main fundraiser. The funds raised from this event, not just with ticket sales but also have a silent auction go to provide services to people who live with HIV. As well as preventative support services,” Valerie Mincey, President, and CEO of Basic NWFL said.

All of the proceeds from Saturday’s event will go towards the organization assisting their five-county region.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mulit-vehicle crash on I-10
Fort Walton Beach woman killed in Multi-vehicle crash on I-10 in Holmes Co.
A Panama City man has died in a single-vehicle crash in Calhoun County, according to Florida...
Panama City man killed in Calhoun Co. crash
The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene by Walton County Fire and Rescue.
Fatal crash in Walton County
NewsChannel 7's Alex Joyce was on the scene of a house fire.
House fire leaves one injured
Adolescent drug overdoses are on the rise across the country and Bay County is no exception.
Adolescent drug overdoses up in Bay County

Latest News

The community came together to celebrate the first Discover Asia festival at McKenzie Park.
First Discover Asia festival is held at McKenzie Park
Families were able to ride, groom and paint horses at Saturday's event.
Tyndall Air Force Base hosts equine therapy event
The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene by Walton County Fire and Rescue.
Fatal crash in Walton County
Imagen ilustrativa
Motorcycle crash on the Hathaway Bridge leaves one injured