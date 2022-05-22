PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Saturday night was the night to grab your dancing shoes and hit the dance floor. Basic Northwest Florida hosted their 5th Annual Red Tie Ball.

The organization told NewsChannel 7 they have faced setbacks in the past few years due to Hurricane Michael and COVID but they were back this year.

The president and CEO said more than 250 tickets were sold.

“Tonight’s event is Basic’s main fundraiser. The funds raised from this event, not just with ticket sales but also have a silent auction go to provide services to people who live with HIV. As well as preventative support services,” Valerie Mincey, President, and CEO of Basic NWFL said.

All of the proceeds from Saturday’s event will go towards the organization assisting their five-county region.

