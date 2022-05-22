Advertisement

First Discover Asia festival is held at McKenzie Park


The community came together to celebrate the first Discover Asia festival at McKenzie Park.(WJHG/WECP)
By Victoria Scott
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City celebrated Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in a special way on Saturday.

Panama City Quality of Life and DADSRA-Panhandle co-hosted their first “Discover Asia” festival at McKenzie Park at Oak Ave. and Park St.

Panama City Quality of Life was the main sponsor of the event.

The festival was meant to educate the community on the different cultures represented in the area.

Executive Director of DADSRA-Panhandle Michelle Clay explained why showcasing events like these to the public is so important.

“It’s important to learn about the people who live in our community,” Clay said. “Learning the culture, learning some of the cuisine that they have to offer. As we build a better bay, learning about everyone who’s in our community.”

Organizers said roughly 12 vendors showed up and around 25 performers performed different traditional Vietnamese, Thai, and Chinese dances.

They also said the event is expected to grow next year.

Hosts received calls from groups all across the state, including Pensacola and Fort Lauderdale.

