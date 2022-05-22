Tyndall Air Force Base hosts equine therapy event

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For soldiers, coming home from active duty can bring major challenges.

“I”m a retired Army Chaplain after 25 years, and did three years Iraq/Afghanistan, so I also have PTSD,” Founder of The Hope Project David Trogdon said.

For Trogdon, one way to cope was being around and handling horses. That’s why he started The Hope Project.

“We provide free equine therapy for military, veterans, first responders, children with special needs, also with abuse victims,” Trogdon said.

On Saturday The Hope Project teamed up with the exceptional family member program at Tyndall Air Force Base to hold an equine event. At the event, military families were able to paint, ride and groom horses, as well as learn more about how horse therapy can help with a variety of problems.

“Being that I use horses as my own therapy, I really like to incorporate them as much as I can into my program to let other people experience the benefits of it,” Exceptional Family Member Coordinator Shannon Scott said.

We’re told equine therapy can help with everything from PTSD to learning disabilities.

“This horse, and any horse, can hear your heartbeat from four feet away,” Trogdon said. “They know your emotions, they read your body language and your facial expressions, so we do equine therapy with them.”

More than just learning about the horses and all they can help with, we’re told there is a bigger hope for this event and events like it.

“It’s showing our EFMP families that they are supported and that there are activities they can participate in and feel welcome and comfortable,” Scott said.

So both adults and kids can get help and support where it is needed.

For more information on The Hope Project, visit https://hopeprojectinc.org.

For more information on the Tyndall EFMP program, visit https://www.facebook.com/TyndallEFMPFamilySupport/.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.