Buc’s make switch in baseball dugout

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -There’s a new baseball coach at North Bay Haven! Buc’s A.D. and head baseball coach Dustin Rennspies announcing, via a midday email Monday, he’s giving up the latter job. He says he’s stepping down to fully focus on being the school’s Athletic Director.

Rennspies led Buc’s baseball the last two seasons, 8-15 in year one, 10-14 this past season.

In that same email announcing his resignation as baseball coach, Rennspies announced the school is promoting assistant Cody Chizmar to the baseball head coaching job. . Chizmar spent last season as an assistant at North Bay Haven. Cody’s a Bay alum who played at Gulf Coast and Auburn-Montgomery. He was an assistant at Mosley and Bay before getting his first head coaching job at Rutherford, where he was head coach from 2017 to 19. His teams 34-48 in that span, though it’s fair to point out his program lost a lot of players in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael and was just 5-20 in 2019, skewing his overall record. We reached out to Rennspies to ask if he went through the normal advertising and search process, then landed on Chizmar, or did they just promote Cody? Were other coaches, like Jon Hudson, the former Mosley coach, allowed to apply or considered? No response yet to those questions!

