Chipley retires Trent Forrest’s jersey

By Julia Daniels
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Sunday afternoon, the community of Chipley honored their very own Trent Forrest with a ceremony retiring his basketball jersey.

Forrest, a 2016 graduate from Chipley High School, played basketball at Florida State before signing with the Utah Jazz in 2020.

In the ceremony Sunday, a few local leaders, including Chipley’s principal, Alicia Clemens, and Tiger’s basketball coach, Mike Gates, spoke about Trent, his time in Chipley, and the impact he has had on the community before the official retirement of his number 11 jersey.

“It’s been great,” said Forrest. “Just seeing all my family and friends that came out, it’s been great, and for them to retire my jersey, I didn’t know that was going to happen today, so I’m definitely grateful and appreciative of that. This has just always been home for me, so coming here and having this today has been great.”

Around 200 people attended the ceremony with the kids really stealing the show. All of them had the opportunity to meet Forrest, take pictures, and get autographs.

“At one point, I was those same kids looking up to the guys that were in high school that went off to college, so I was the same way,” said Forrest. “So for me to come back and have the kids come out just to give them somebody that was in the same shoes, it means a lot to me.”

Coach Gates, who coached Trent during his time with the Tigers, said his character speaks for itself.

“Just to come in here and just be a part, retiring the jersey and all that is just great. He’s added a lot of history to this place, and I’m glad we can make him a bigger part of it, a great guy. A great individual. He’s just a good person.”

