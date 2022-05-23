Advertisement

Community sends Liberty Co. High School Softball Team to State Tournament

The Lady Bulldogs will make their first appearance at the state tournament since 2013.
The Lady Bulldogs will make their first appearance at the state tournament since 2013.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the Liberty County High School Lady Bulldogs prepared to make a trip to Clermont to compete in the State Tournament, the community came out in a big way to send them off.

“It’s really nice to see them coming out and supporting us, especially at pep rallies and our sendoff,” Junior Softball Player Riley Read said.

The softball team was honored at a pep rally Monday, as well as making stops at both Tolar and Hosford schools. Students and community members alike showed their support for the team.

“The community support here is just second to none,” Assistant Principal Tim Davis said.

We’re told many people even donated financially to the team’s trip to Clermont.

“Donations have been flooding in since we got that win against Wewa and we knew we were going to need those funds to go down there,” Davis said.

Officials say they hope those who support the team will travel to Clermont to watch the games.

“I expect them to travel very well, I expect us to have more fans than Jay will,” Davis said.

Read said the team is thankful for the small-town support.

“Everybody knows everybody so it’s either your aunt or your uncle giving to you, so it’s really nice,” she said.

Community members say no matter what happens, they’ll always be Bulldog fans.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene by Walton County Fire and Rescue.
Fatal crash in Walton County
25-year-old, James Griffin Davis
WCSO arrests man for shooting his friend
Imagen ilustrativa
Motorcycle crash on the Hathaway Bridge leaves one injured
Plane crash in Washington County.
Plane crash in Washington County
“Con-artist” couple nabbed in Florida
‘Con-artist’ couple with charges in several states captured in Florida

Latest News

Ethan Baxley, 20, died Saturday after allegedly being shot three times, according to his...
Shooting in Parker leaves one dead, one injured
With an active season predicted this year, staying safe is important.
How to prepare for hurricane season
Hurrican Prep At Bay Co EOC Interview
The Governor Stone had her ribbon cutting ceremony at St. Andrew School in Panama City on May 22.
The Governor Stone embarks on a new journey