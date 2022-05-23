Community sends Liberty Co. High School Softball Team to State Tournament

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the Liberty County High School Lady Bulldogs prepared to make a trip to Clermont to compete in the State Tournament, the community came out in a big way to send them off.

“It’s really nice to see them coming out and supporting us, especially at pep rallies and our sendoff,” Junior Softball Player Riley Read said.

The softball team was honored at a pep rally Monday, as well as making stops at both Tolar and Hosford schools. Students and community members alike showed their support for the team.

“The community support here is just second to none,” Assistant Principal Tim Davis said.

We’re told many people even donated financially to the team’s trip to Clermont.

“Donations have been flooding in since we got that win against Wewa and we knew we were going to need those funds to go down there,” Davis said.

Officials say they hope those who support the team will travel to Clermont to watch the games.

“I expect them to travel very well, I expect us to have more fans than Jay will,” Davis said.

Read said the team is thankful for the small-town support.

“Everybody knows everybody so it’s either your aunt or your uncle giving to you, so it’s really nice,” she said.

Community members say no matter what happens, they’ll always be Bulldog fans.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.