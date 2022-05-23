Final road trip of the season under way for Liberty

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A big trip is now under way for coach Jennifer Sewell and her Liberty Bulldogs. They have a noon eastern time date with Jay in the 1A State Semifinals Tuesday in Clermont, near Orlando. The road trip in advance of that kicking off in grand style Monday morning at the school. The team honored in the gym with a sendoff attending by fellow students, teachers, staff and team family and boosters. The Bulldogs just 1-8 after the first nine games this season. The team, without a single senior on the roster, maturing as it went along, and getting better from the midpoint of the season to now. 16 wins in the final 21 games, including playoff wins over Sneads and Wewa. That put them on the road to Clermont, and the program’s second ever trip to State. The team won it all, under coach Sewall, back in 2013. “

Yes I was talking to some of them about it, some of them were like seven, six-seven years old (back in 2013). It’s crazy. And it’s crazy the fight that all these kids have. It reminds me a lot of that 2013 team. They’re very excited and ready to get to work tomorrow.” The coach admits she’s even feeling a big jealous of her players this time around.

“I’m very excited for these girls. A little bit jealous, I never got to go as a player. I only got to go as a coach nine years ago. The girls are definitely super-stoked about getting to work tomorrow.”

The team stopping at two nearby schools before hitting the highway. They stopped for a meal in Tallahassee, followed by a workout at Lake Butler, before finishing the trip to Clermont. They beat second ranked Wewa last week, Tuesday, they face the top ranked team in Jay.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.