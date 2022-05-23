How to prepare for hurricane season

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With an active hurricane season predicted this year, staying safe is important.

“We know that there’s about 19 storms predicted for this hurricane season,” Brad Monroe, Chief of Bay County Emergency Services, said. “That may be adjusted in the next few weeks.”

A go bag with essential items can help you survive the storm.

“Food, stable food, canned food, that sort of stuff,” Chief Monroe said. “If you’re going to relocate, have a travel kit with you. Cause you never know what traffic you’re going to get into. You may be stranded in locations for a period of time so it’s important to have that with you if you have to travel.”

You can purchase these kits at several stores like Walmart, Amazon, and others.

Keeping an emergency kit handy is key, but you can also stay prepared by paying attention to alert systems.

“I recommend that everybody goes to alertbay.org,” Frankie Lumm, the Emergency Management Division Chief for Bay County, said. “That gives you a chance to sign up for our alert system.”

Alert Bay can be customized to fit whatever warning you want to know about

“Alerts, warnings, make sure it’s for your municipality,” Division Chief Lumm said. “Whether it’s Callaway, Springfield, Parker; make it fit for you.”

Essentials are more than just food and water. You need to make sure your kids are prepared too.

“So we recommend, whatever their favorite stuffed animal is, make sure that you have that ready to go,” Division Chief Lumm said. “Have games in the bag that way you go back to the old school board games. We talk about coloring books, something as simple as a coloring book, reading materials, anything that would keep the kids entertained. Keep their minds off what exactly is happening.”

Hurricane season can be stressful, but one way to take the edge off is to be prepared.

