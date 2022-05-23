Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s another active day on radar with more scattered showers and thunderstorms to battle out the door. There’s not a whole lot of coverage over the Panhandle early on this morning. But more scattered storms develop throughout the day today.

Otherwise, it’s warm and humid with most getting the day started in the mid 70s. Wear something comfortable for the muggy conditions, but also reach for the rain gear. Boots, a light rain jacket, and/or an umbrella wouldn’t be bad choices this morning. We’ll only warm up to about 80 or the low 80s this afternoon with the clouds preventing too much warming.

An area of low pressure developed off the storminess in the Gulf of Mexico. Had it more time in the Gulf, it could’ve developed into our first tropical system of the year. However, a frontal boundary draped across the Southeast, and upper level troughing to our west, has scooped up this system and absorbed it.

The combination of the frontal system to our west and this low moving across the Southeast will lead toward an unsettled day today. The low helps to push the frontal boundary to our north heading into Tuesday and Wednesday where we’ll only see a few scattered showers or storms develop.

Another frontal system moves across the country and into the Southeast by Thursday drumming up another stormy day. We’ll see this front clear Thursday night into early Friday morning helping to clear us out for the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly cloudy skies with morning storms likely, rain chances drop into the afternoon but may return by the evening. Highs today only reach the low 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has us dealing with an unsettled day today and only scattered rain chances for Tuesday and Wednesday before rain becomes likely again for all on Thursday.

