Plane crash in Washington County.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to a plane crash Sunday evening.

According to officials, they were called by residents off of Douglas Ferry Road about a plane crash in the area. Officials said the aircraft was traveling from Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport to Atlanta.

The sheriff’s office said the pilot first reported an engine failure at 7,000ft and then reported the second engine failure at 5,000 feet.

Officials said that the pilot declared an emergency and laned near Douglas Ferry Road, The plane slid and then caught on fire.

WCSO reports the pilot was able to escape and did not sustain any injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.