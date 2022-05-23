Shooting in Parker leaves one dead, one injured

PARKER, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Parker Police Department is investigating a shooting over the weekend that left one person dead.

Ethan Baxley, 20, died Saturday after allegedly being shot three times, according to his grandfather Ken Baxley.

“It is heartbreaking. You have no idea,” Ken said. “He was just a sweetheart. He wasn’t like a lot of kids today. He just had a genuine sweetness about him.”

Ken said Ethan was brain dead as soon as one bullet hit his neck.

“They said he was shot in the chest, and in the arm, and in the neck. That went up into his brain and it severed those blood vessels,” Ken said. “He was dead the minute the bullet hit him. I mean he was still breathing but his brain was dead.”

Parker Police officers said the shooting happened early Saturday morning on Park Street, leaving one other person injured.

Ken said Ethan’s mom got the call he was in the hospital soon after.

“She’s panicking. ‘Save him, I don’t care what you got to do, save him,’” Ken said. “Five minutes later they called her back and said, ‘Listen, you need to come be with him. He’s not going to make it.’ Just a few minutes and he died just five minutes after she walked into the room.”

It’s an upsetting situation that has the Baxley family begging for answers.

“You know instantly you have thousands of questions you know, who shot my son,” Ken said.

Parker Police released a statement reading, “With the help of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Springfield Police, all parties to the shooting have been identified. We are working with the State Attorney’s Office in regards to criminal charges.”

