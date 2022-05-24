Annual Click It or Ticket It Campaign kicks off

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Click It or Ticket, a saying you’ve likely heard, reminding you to wear your seatbelt in a vehicle.

From May 23rd thru June 5th, law enforcement agencies are reminding drivers to do just that, Click It or Ticket.

“You know somebody else can get hurt for you not having your seatbelt. Somebody could be in the passenger seat if you get thrown around the car. You could hurt somebody else, but most importantly you could hurt yourself,” Lt. Andy Husar, with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just in the year 2022, officials with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, have already reported several cases where eight cases ended in serious bodily harm, while three were in fatalities.

Officials said just one year ago, they recorded 24 serious bodily harm cases and 15 fatalities due to not wearing a seatbelt.

To enforce this policy, agencies are taking a no-excuses approach to seat belts.

“If you’re not wearing a seatbelt, and an officer sees you or a state trooper sees you. You’re gonna get a ticket,” Husar said.

In Florida, the maximum penalty for a seat belt violation is $115.00 in Bay County.

“Sometimes you have to do the negative reinforcement to get the point across,” Husar said.

Going back just two years ago to 2020, a nationwide study showed that 55% of males killed in crashes were not wearing a seatbelt. Of women, 43% were not buckled up.

The seat belt use rate in 2021 was up to 90%, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website.

NHTSA also reports between 2007 and 2021, there has been an 8% point increase in seat belt usage.

Don’t risk up, buckle up, for your safety and those around you.

For more information on the Click It or Ticket mobilization, please visit this website.

