Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies get scenario based training

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies grabbed their gear and old cars on Tuesday and headed out to their training facility.

Deputies participated in several real-life based training scenarios. Lieutenant James Vestal said all the exercises completed Tuesday were based on real past events, whether that be in this area or from another part of the United States.

“So the best we can do is prepare our guys for what we think is going to happen. These have happened somewhere. Like I’ve said in the past, there are only two types of officers trained and untrained,” Lt. Vestal said.

One scenario deputies participated in was responding to an armed suspect barricaded inside a home.

“Reminiscent to Beck Avenue in 2018. Around the country barricaded suspects and armed suspects are getting more prevalent,” Lt. Andy Husar, BCSO, said. “We need to train. We need to hone our skills we need to get better at it. To not only protect the civilians but protect the responding deputies officers and troopers”

A second scenario included a traffic stop.

“If you are a uniform patrol you are going to stop a car,” Lt. Husar said. “Maybe not today but tomorrow, that’s one of the most predominant things for state troopers and deputies is traffic stops.”

BCSO said all of the exercises/scenarios are beneficial to those who have been with the sheriff’s office for years, and for those who just got their badge.

“You can teach new deputies and old deputies from the book all day long,” Lt. Husar said. “But going out and doing the hands-on, most people are visual learners they learn from the hands-on experience.”

Lt. Vestal said Sheriff Tommy Ford wants deputies to complete more training exercises like the ones on Tuesday. Right now they told NewsChannel 7 it happens once or twice a year depending on if they can get all the resources and people necessary to complete them.

