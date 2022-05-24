Advertisement

BDS approves summer school stipends for non-union teachers

By Dani Travis
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District School officials are working to put more money in employees’ pockets this summer.

Tuesday, board members approved summer school stipends for teachers not a part of the union. Chairman Pamm Chapman said these stipends range from $500 to $1,000, depending if you’re assistant administration or licensed faculty. She said the stipends are an incentive to bring in more employees to work specialized summer school programs.

“Basically we are always looking for some way to pay our teachers more and we’re very fortunate that the ESSER Funds became available so we can do that,” said Champman.

Chapman said summer school stipends are already approved for union teachers. She adds the stipend will be rewarded at the completion of the six week program.

