Cause of local man’s death released, following “mysterious” Bahamas death

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - New details are being released about the mysterious deaths of three American tourists at a Bahamas resort earlier this month.

According to The Nassau Guardian, the three died from carbon monoxide poisoning at the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort.

One of those victims was Vincent Chiarella from Panama City Beach. Chiarelli’s wife Donnis, survived.

The other two victims are a couple from Tennessee.

The couples were staying in separate villas next to each other in the same building at the resort, according to officials, who said there were no signs of trauma to their bodies.

The report goes on to add forensic scientists collected samples from both villas where the victims were discovered, to determine whether any contaminants were present, according to Nassau Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle.

