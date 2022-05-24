Deane Bozeman School celebrates 2022 graduates

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was a night of celebration for several graduating seniors in the area.

On Monday night, Deane Bozeman School recognized 120 graduates of the class of 2022.

Family, friends, and staff gathered at Tommy Oliver Stadium to cheer on the graduates who have faced a number of different obstacles over the last four years.

From a category five hurricane to a pandemic, these students pushed through and now will embark on a new path in life.

Congratulations to them all!

