Deane Bozeman School celebrates 2022 graduates

On Monday night, Deane Bozeman School recognized 120 graduates of the class of 2022.
By Tony Reese
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was a night of celebration for several graduating seniors in the area.

Family, friends, and staff gathered at Tommy Oliver Stadium to cheer on the graduates who have faced a number of different obstacles over the last four years.

From a category five hurricane to a pandemic, these students pushed through and now will embark on a new path in life.

Congratulations to them all!

