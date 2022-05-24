Local tourism officials look to make workforce education more accessible

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local tourism officials are looking to build up our hospitality industry by making workforce education more accessible for students.

Visit Panama City Beach has a new program in the works ultimately providing scholarships for students interested in furthering their education to get a job in tourism or hospitality. This includes Haney Technical’s trade programs that support the industry.

Gulf Coast State College also recently received a $2.5 million donation to expand its tourism development and hospitality management opportunities.

Officials said they’re working with Bay District Schools to create career academies for high school students.

”That will really help you know our students get jobs, keep jobs, make some money but also to increase the customer service that we’re providing our visitors. Because ultimately the TDC is about increasing the economic opportunity through visitors spending,” Dan Rowe, CEO of Visit Panama City Beach, said.

Officials said the process will take a few months. They’re working out the details before they bring the final plan to the TDC. After that, it needs approval from the Bay County Commission.

