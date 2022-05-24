Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

Rain chances will decrease for a few days
By Chris Smith
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain chances will decrease just a bit the next few days before a cold front moves in on Thursday with our best rain chances of the week (90%). For tonight rain chances will be 30% w/lows in the low 70s. On Tuesday and Wednesday Highs will be in the mid 80s with mostly cloudy skies and rain chances at 30-40%. A cold front brings our best chance of storms Thursday. By Friday the storms move out and for now the long Memorial Day weekend looks pretty good with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s to near 90 and lows in the 60s/70s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver was pronounced deceased on the scene by Walton County Fire and Rescue.
Fatal crash in Walton County
25-year-old, James Griffin Davis
WCSO arrests man for shooting his friend
Imagen ilustrativa
Motorcycle crash on the Hathaway Bridge leaves one injured
Plane crash in Washington County.
Plane crash in Washington County
“Con-artist” couple nabbed in Florida
‘Con-artist’ couple with charges in several states captured in Florida

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says more scattered storms move into the Panhandle today.
Monday Forecast
Sunday Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we'll see rain chances return by lunch and into the afternoon...
Friday Forecast
Rain chances are increasing this weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast