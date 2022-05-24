Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain chances will decrease just a bit the next few days before a cold front moves in on Thursday with our best rain chances of the week (90%). For tonight rain chances will be 30% w/lows in the low 70s. On Tuesday and Wednesday Highs will be in the mid 80s with mostly cloudy skies and rain chances at 30-40%. A cold front brings our best chance of storms Thursday. By Friday the storms move out and for now the long Memorial Day weekend looks pretty good with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s to near 90 and lows in the 60s/70s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

