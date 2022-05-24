Advertisement

The Mother’s Wine Market hosts a Paint and Pour event

By Alex Joyce
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Mother’s Wine Market invites you for a relaxing evening of painting and wine.

“It starts at six o’clock tonight,” Ashley Fillingim, owner of Mother’s Wine Market, said. “It’s from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Five spots left, 20 spots in total.”

Artist Sara Gramlich will walk you through a step-by-step sunset and sailboat painting.

If you’re looking for a relaxing weeknight, the Mother’s Wine Market may be able to help.

You can visit the Eventbrite page to learn more and purchase tickets.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Baxley, 20, died Saturday after allegedly being shot three times, according to his...
Shooting in Parker leaves one dead, one injured
Plane crash in Washington County.
Plane crash in Washington County
The Nassau Guardian reports the three died from carbon monoxoide posioning at the Sandals...
Cause of local man’s death released, following “mysterious” Bahamas death
25-year-old, James Griffin Davis
WCSO arrests man for shooting his friend
Judge Elizabeth Scherer presides during jury pre-selection in the penalty phase of the trial of...
Jury selection in Florida school shooter’s trial upended by T-shirt

Latest News

Panama City working towards fixing several lift stations.
Panama City’s 13 lift stations will get a ‘lift’
The historic St. Andrew School could soon be getting restored. Panama City commissioners voted...
Panama City could get grant for historic school
Civics literacy and financial literacy curriculum in Bay District Schools is going through some...
Civics literacy and financial literacy curriculum in Bay District Schools is going through some changes
Bay District School officials are working to put more money in employees’ pockets this summer.
BDS approves summer school stipends for non-union teachers
May is National Mobility Awareness Month, and Visit Panama City Beach is making sure the white...
Visit PCB launches “Fun.For.All.” campaign