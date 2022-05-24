The Mother’s Wine Market hosts a Paint and Pour event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Mother’s Wine Market invites you for a relaxing evening of painting and wine.

“It starts at six o’clock tonight,” Ashley Fillingim, owner of Mother’s Wine Market, said. “It’s from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Five spots left, 20 spots in total.”

Artist Sara Gramlich will walk you through a step-by-step sunset and sailboat painting.

If you’re looking for a relaxing weeknight, the Mother’s Wine Market may be able to help.



