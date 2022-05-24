Panama City commissioners approve next step of massive infrastructure project

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama city commissioners are making sure the Millville and Drummond Park areas are getting the improvements they need.

They approved six engineering firms for Phase 1 of Project Restore at Tuesday’s meeting.

Three engineering firms will be assigned to Millville, while the other three will go to the Drummond Park area.

The project is aimed at fixing the crumbling infrastructure in both places.

City Manager Mark McQueen said sewer pipes, storm drains, waterlines, and roadways will be replaced.

“In each of these areas the infrastructure is in very poor shape,” McQueen said. “We did a heat map of the entire city and these two areas were designated as very critical needed areas to be replaced. We’re looking forward to executing these dollars to help us accomplish that.”

A $40 million grant is covering the cost of the project. $20 million will be applied to each area.

McQueen said the project will create a permanent fix to what is currently sub-standard infrastructure in Drummond Park and Millville.

