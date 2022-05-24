Advertisement

Panama City could get grant for historic school

By Victoria Scott
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The historic St. Andrew School could soon be getting restored.

Panama City commissioners voted to apply for the Historic Preservation Special Category Grant at Tuesday’s meeting. Their goal is to make it a community center. The application will be submitted to the state.

The grant amounts to $1 million. The city hopes to match half of that, bringing the total to $1.5 million.

“This includes money for the roof, electrical, fire suppression system, plumbing, some of the very needed components that we have to have to allow people to get back into the facility,” Commissioner Josh Street said.

Officials said the community center could be up and running by next year if they get the grant this year.

St. Andrew School has been shut since Hurricane Michael.

The city is leasing it from Bay Bounty.

