Advertisement

PCB tourism numbers break records

Tourism officials said this year’s March numbers are up 15.6% over last year.
Tourism officials said this year’s March numbers are up 15.6% over last year.(WJHG)
By Katie Bente
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Spring break tourism numbers are in, and Visit Panama City Beach officials said they broke records.

Last March was booming, bringing in more people than ever before. But, tourism officials said this year’s numbers are up 15.6% over last year.

Officials said it’s hard to put a number as to exactly how many people visit because they mainly calculate things using the bed tax. But, they said it’s easy to get an idea of how successful the season was by looking around.

”It’s definitely hard to put a number on the increase of visitors here but we definitely know that they are here. You can see that in the traffic and the number of visitors out on the beach and then enjoying all of our attractions and amenities here in Panama City Beach,” Jayna Leach, Vice President of Marketing for Visit Panama City Beach, said.

Looking into the summer months, Leach said they weren’t sure what to expect compared to last year’s busy summer. But after seeing march numbers, she said it will probably be a jam-packed few months ahead of us.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Baxley, 20, died Saturday after allegedly being shot three times, according to his...
Shooting in Parker leaves one dead, one injured
Plane crash in Washington County.
Plane crash in Washington County
The Nassau Guardian reports the three died from carbon monoxoide posioning at the Sandals...
Cause of local man’s death released, following “mysterious” Bahamas death
25-year-old, James Griffin Davis
WCSO arrests man for shooting his friend
Judge Elizabeth Scherer presides during jury pre-selection in the penalty phase of the trial of...
Jury selection in Florida school shooter’s trial upended by T-shirt

Latest News

Panama City working towards fixing several lift stations.
Panama City’s 13 lift stations will get a ‘lift’
The historic St. Andrew School could soon be getting restored. Panama City commissioners voted...
Panama City could get grant for historic school
Civics literacy and financial literacy curriculum in Bay District Schools is going through some...
Civics literacy and financial literacy curriculum in Bay District Schools is going through some changes
Bay District School officials are working to put more money in employees’ pockets this summer.
BDS approves summer school stipends for non-union teachers
May is National Mobility Awareness Month, and Visit Panama City Beach is making sure the white...
Visit PCB launches “Fun.For.All.” campaign