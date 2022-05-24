PCB tourism numbers break records

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Spring break tourism numbers are in, and Visit Panama City Beach officials said they broke records.

Last March was booming, bringing in more people than ever before. But, tourism officials said this year’s numbers are up 15.6% over last year.

Officials said it’s hard to put a number as to exactly how many people visit because they mainly calculate things using the bed tax. But, they said it’s easy to get an idea of how successful the season was by looking around.

”It’s definitely hard to put a number on the increase of visitors here but we definitely know that they are here. You can see that in the traffic and the number of visitors out on the beach and then enjoying all of our attractions and amenities here in Panama City Beach,” Jayna Leach, Vice President of Marketing for Visit Panama City Beach, said.

Looking into the summer months, Leach said they weren’t sure what to expect compared to last year’s busy summer. But after seeing march numbers, she said it will probably be a jam-packed few months ahead of us.

