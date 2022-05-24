Port St. Joe received more than $800,000 in grants from EPA

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sinking houses, chemical contamination, and toxins. That’s how residents of the North Port St. Joe area describe their living conditions as a result of what they say is an underground stream.

“That was running through this area prior to it becoming a landfill and the houses were built on this landfill which was made up of basically pine straw, bark, and wood. Now over the years, that pine straw, bark and wood, along with the underground stream is causing the houses to sink because it’s rotting and decaying,” North Port St. Joe Project Area Coalition Vice-President Danni E. Bolden said.

That’s why Monday was a day residents said they’ve been waiting on for years.

“We’ve been through a lot. We’ve come so far and I can hardly believe it. I’m so grateful,” Pioneer Bay Community Development Corporation Executive Director Akosua Duah said.

Residents said they’re grateful for three grants the city received from the environmental protection agency.

“The city got $850,000 in grants from EPA and the Brownsfield Association,” Port St. Joe Mayor Rex Buzzett said.

The first grant is a collaborative problem-solving grant of close to $200,000.

“Which will allow us to bring the community together to start talking about some of these issues,” said Bolden.

The second is a job training grant.

“Where we’re going to be looking at, like these houses here, we have to tear them down and we want to have trained individuals. Give them an opportunity to learn how to do the work, environmental type work to be able to clean these places up,” said Bolden.

The third is an assessment grant for around $500,000.

“That grant, we’ll come in, we assess the property, we assess the air, we assess the health issues,” said Bolden.

All steps hoped to create a brighter future for this resilient community.

“We recognize the communities that are ready, are prepared, that have coalitions, these are the kind of communities we’re looking for,” U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Regional Administrator Daniel Blackman said.

“We’re constantly striving to make it a better community for all of our citizens,” said Buzzett.

Buzzett said the grant money is expected to come this summer.

