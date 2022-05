PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurricane Season is almost upon us. Newschannel 7′s Jessica Foster and Sam Martello show us how to sign up for Alertbay to prepare for Hurricane Season. Last time NewsChannel 7′s Alex Joyce showed us how to make a kit to prepare our families and keep them safe during hurricanes.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.