Rosenwald Graduation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Rosenwald High School Seniors walked across the stage Monday. The graduating class of 2022 gathered at Hiland Park Baptist Church to walk the stage. Principal Jonathan McQuagge says this group of more than 80 students is one he will never forget. He says he knows they will never forget - once a bulldog, always a bulldog. Congratulations to the graduates of Rosenwald High School.

