Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rain chances will be on the increase the next couple of days before drier air returns this weekend. For tonight lows will fall into the low to mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. There will be more clouds & a 60% chance of storms on Wednesday w/highs in the low to mid 80s. The rain chances increase to 90% on Thursday. Between the two days expect 1-3″ of rain. Slightly less humid air and sunny skies return for the Memorial Day Weekend.

