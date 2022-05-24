Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar but we do have quite a bit of cloud cover overhead to start the day. We’ll have some spotty rain chances developing into the midday and afternoon across NWFL today.

Otherwise, it’s a warm and humid start with temperatures and dew points both in our around the 70s. Be sure to dress comfortably again today. Temperatures will get warmer and more humid this afternoon compared to yesterday, despite the mostly cloudy skies today. Yesterday’s rain showers helped to cool us off quite a bit in the afternoon and evening, which was a nice treat. Today’s highs though return to the mid 80s and with high humidity, it’ll feel more like the low 90s for many inland.

That heat and humidity of the afternoon will lead toward some spotty showers developing. We’ll find just about all of the 30% chance for a rain shower today away from the coast. The spotty showers or storms that do develop will be more brief than yesterday’s storms as well.

The frontal boundary and low that produced the good storms yesterday has lifted to the north taking the focal point for showers and thunderstorms up into MS, AL, and GA for today. However, another upper level trough and surface cold front are on approach for the midweek. We’ll see this pattern take hold heading into Wednesday and Thursday.

As the trough digs into the Southeast tomorrow, we’ll be able to develop widely scattered showers or thunderstorms throughout the day. When the cold front arrives into Thursday, we’ll see more of a squall line feature or two able to develop and possibly bring some strong to severe storms.

The good news is it’ll all clear out after a few storms wrap up along the Forgotten Coast early Friday morning. The rest of Friday and into the Memorial Day weekend look great!

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with only a few stray showers developing inland into the midday or afternoon. Highs today reach the mid 80s with feels like temperatures in the low 90s for some. Your 7 Day Forecast returns higher rain chances heading into Wednesday and Thursday before skies clear out on Friday and into the Memorial Day Weekend.

