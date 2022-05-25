Advertisement

Animals at Bay County Animal Control are looking for homes

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re looking to add another family member to your life, Bay County Animal Control has plenty of animals who are looking for homes.

Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Control stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio and she brought adoptable “Elvis,” a hound dog mix, with her. Evelyn told us about the adoption process and what steps are taken before animals like “Elvis” go to their forever homes.

If you’re interested in learning more about “Elvis,” or the adoption process, watch the video attached to this story.

