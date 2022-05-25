Advertisement

Attempted murder: Teen charged as adult after stabbing student multiple times, police say

Police in Pennsylvania report Oddell Cannon, 16, will be charged as an adult after stabbing a...
Police in Pennsylvania report Oddell Cannon, 16, will be charged as an adult after stabbing a student at Coatesville Senior High School.(Caln Township Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COATESVILLE, Pa. (Gray News) - Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating a violent attack in a high school bathroom.

The Caln Township Police Department reports that 16-year-old Oddell Cannon faces charges that include attempted murder stemming from a stabbing incident at Coatesville Senior High School on Tuesday.

Police say Cannon stabbed another student multiple times while the two got into a fight in the bathroom.

The other student was taken to Paoli Hospital and was expected to survive, according to authorities.

Caln Township police report Cannon has since gone missing, but he will be charged as an adult as they continue their search for the 16-year-old.

Anyone with further information on Cannon’s whereabouts was urged to contact the Caln Township Police Department at 610-383-1821.

May 24, 2022 WANTED – ATTEMPTED MURDER Oddell Cannon, Coatesville, PA Cannon...

Posted by Caln Township Police Department on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Baxley, 20, died Saturday after allegedly being shot three times, according to his...
Shooting in Parker leaves one dead, one injured
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Gunman kills 18 children, 3 adults in Texas elementary school
The Nassau Guardian reports the three died from carbon monoxoide posioning at the Sandals...
Cause of local man’s death released, following “mysterious” Bahamas death
Plane crash in Washington County.
Plane crash in Washington County
Investigators in Cullman County are trying to figure out how and why a woman was killed by her...
Woman killed by multiple dogs after they escape from neighbor’s yard, police say

Latest News

Monica Sanchez, 21, is facing several charges and is accused of having improper relationships...
Former teacher’s aide arrested after admitting to having sex with students, affidavit reads
AP sources: President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on policing on the second...
Biden to sign policing order on anniversary of Floyd’s death
President Joe Biden speaks to the nation about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Biden: 'I am sick and tired of it'
This Week's Student Athlete of the Week a two sport star at Port St. Joe
Erica Ramsey is this week's Student Athlete of the Week
President Joe Biden speaks to the nation about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
Biden says ‘we have to act’ after Texas school shooting