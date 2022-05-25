Advertisement

Beto O’Rourke interrupts Texas mass shooting news conference

The Democratic gubernatorial candidate railed against Gov. Greg Abbott's stance on firearms Wednesday. (Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A news conference about the shooting at a Texas elementary school broke into shouting Wednesday as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke blamed Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for inaction ahead of the latest in a long string of mass shootings in the state.

As the Republican governor was finishing his remarks, O’Rourke approached the stage, pointed to the governor and said, “This is on you.”

“You are doing nothing. You are offering us nothing,” O’Rourke told Abbott, as a police officer held out his arm, as if to stop the candidate from storming the stage. Some on the stage yelled back at O’Rourke.

Democrat Beto O'Rourke, who is running against Greg Abbott for governor in 2022, interrupts a...
Democrat Beto O'Rourke, who is running against Greg Abbott for governor in 2022, interrupts a news conference headed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in Uvalde, Texas Wednesday, May 25, 2022.(AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

As officers escorted O’Rourke out of the auditorium, some in the gathered crowd jeered him while one woman chanted, “Let him speak.” Some people cried.

“This is on you until you choose to do something different,” O’Rourke said. “This will continue to happen. Somebody needs to stand up for the children of this state or they will continue to be killed just like they were killed in Uvalde yesterday.”

As Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick spoke about the need for mental health care inside, O’Rourke called for gun control from the parking lot. “If we do nothing we will continue to see this,” he said, “year after year, school after school, kid after kid.”

19 students were killed and parents waited late into the night for children to be identified following a shooting at a school in Texas. (Credit: CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
The Nassau Guardian reports the three died from carbon monoxoide posioning at the Sandals...
Cause of local man’s death released, following “mysterious” Bahamas death
Ethan Baxley, 20, died Saturday after allegedly being shot three times, according to his...
Shooting in Parker leaves one dead, one injured
Investigators in Cullman County are trying to figure out how and why a woman was killed by her...
Woman killed by multiple dogs after they escape from neighbor’s yard, police say
Blue Springs (pictured) and Spring Creek will be getting updated rules this summer.
New rules coming for Blue Springs, Spring Creek

Latest News

Kindergarten teacher Rachel Davis told WSMV her students were going inside from recess when...
Teachers in Tennessee hold down intruder until police arrive
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front...
LIVE: Biden signs policing order on anniversary of George Floyd’s death
FILE - In this July 13, 2007 photo, workers with the Pebble Mine project test drill in the...
EPA proposes restrictions in fight over Alaska mine
Nearly two dozen were killed in an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Nearly 2 dozen dead in elementary school shooting