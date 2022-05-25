Erica Ramsey is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Our final Student Athlete of the Week feature for this school year takes it to Port St. Joe to meet a volleyball and softball star by the name of Erica Ramsey. To say she’s a two sport star at St. Joe would absolutely be selling this senior short!

“I’m the President of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.” Erica tells us “I’m the historian for the National Honor Society. The Secretary of Key Club. Editor of the Yearbook. And on Senior Executive Board. So no free time for this senior, who also carries a 4.2 grade point average into graduation. When the end product is success on the field and off, well it’s time well spent! “I know like growing up always,” Ramsey says “it was you’ve got to have your grades good first. Before you can play sports. You’re grades have to be good in everything before you can even think about doing sports and playing on the field.” “As a coach” says Port St. Joe head softball coach Melissa Walker “you always look at your athletes and you want athletes that not only work out here on the field for us. But also are able to do the classroom work. You’re well rounded athletes are the ones you want to coach. And Erica by far, is well above the well rounded athlete.”

And Erica’s play on the diamond earning her a scholarship at Chipola, no ordinary college program. And much of the credit for that she tells us, the team’s assistant coach and her dad, Eric! “And he’s like the most influential person in my life, because I want to grow up to be just like him. He’s a great coach and a great person. And he made me the great person that I am today. Teaching me to be a good person on the field. And being a great leader and athlete and everything off the field. And showed me how to live my life for God! Newschannel 7′s Student Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming.

