Financial, civics literacy curriculum in Bay District Schools is going through changes

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Civics literacy and financial literacy curriculum in Bay District Schools is going through some changes as a part of Governor Ron Desantis’ educational push in the state.

Desantis signed a bill in march requiring financial literacy class for high school students. District Director of Secondary Instruction Alana Simmons said financial literacy is already embedded in the economics program each senior goes through. However, the new bill makes financial literacy a stand alone course and graduation requirement. Last year, the state also revised the standards for civics education, adding slight changes to the district’s course. Simmons said civics is already a required course for all middle school students, and they’re required to pass an end of course assessment.

“We’re teaching our students how to be global engaged citizens. We want them to take government and have those civic standards so they can go out and vote, they can be active engaged citizens to improve our community,” said Simmons. “Financial literacy is part of being an active, engaged citizen. We want to make sure they know how to balance a checkbook, that they know about credit, they know how to take out a loan, and the impact of interest. It’s common sense skills we want every student to walk out of our high school knowing.”

Simmons expects the new financial literacy curriculum to be a junior or seniors class and applies to students who will be freshman this upcoming school. She adds new civics curriculum has to be adopted to the new state standards. The district will implement a new curriculum that includes the new civic standards in 2023.

