‘Friends of the Market’ to hold bake off in Marianna

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s no secret that farmers are the ones who keep our stomachs full.

“At least once in your life, you need a doctor, you need a lawyer, and you need a preacher,” Sally Waxgiser with the Marianna Farmer’s Market said of a quote she once heard. “But every day, three times a day, you need a farmer.”

The Marianna Farmer’s Market brings lots of local farmers together in one place three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

“It has helped the community especially the past few years from after Hurricane Michael came through and the two years of COVID,” Waxgiser said. “We have advertised on Facebook and the like that we have no supply chain issues.”

Now, there is a new organization, ‘Friends of the Market,’ that wants to bring even more people to the weekly farmer’s market.

“We are very passionate about the market, and we are very passionate about agriculture, and fresh food and that’s what the farmers here at the market do,” Judy Stanton with ‘Friends of the Market’ said.

One way they plan to do this is by holding a bake off.

“Okay, we’re going to have a pound cake bake off this Saturday, May 28, and judging starts at about 10 o’clock,” Stanton said.

We’re told they hope this brings the community out to the market to buy local and fresh food, and brings the community together.

“At least coming here you can know how it was grown, where it was grown, and who grew it,” Waxgiser said.

The last day to enter the pound cake bake off is Thursday, and those who want to enter can visit the ‘Friends of the Market acebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Friends-of-the-Market-Marianna-City-Farmers-Market-109523328424622.

