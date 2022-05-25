Advertisement

Front row boats take their slips early at Point South Marina at Bay Point

Bright and early Wednesday morning, a select few Bay Point tenants got to steer in and take...
Bright and early Wednesday morning, a select few Bay Point tenants got to steer in and take their slips early.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Last month, NewsChannel 7 got a sneak peek of the new Point South Marinas at Bay Point and Port St. Joe. Marinas. Officials have been getting both ready to officially open this summer.

Bright and early Wednesday morning, a select few Bay Point tenants got to steer in and take their slips early.

Captain Joe Williford has been waiting three years for this moment, as he heard the marina radio him in.

“Channel is clear, slip is clear, you’re clear to approach. Welcome home, captain,” Justin Bannerman, the General Manager for the Point South Marina at Bay Point, said.

“Roger. I’m glad to be back. Standing by,” Williford replied.

Williford is back for good at the newly rebuilt marina in Panama City Beach.

“We were here for 20 years before. We’ve been gone. Had to go to Destin for a while because there was no place to dock here, so we had to come back,” Williford said. “And now we’re back here at home again. It’s good to be here.”

The marina was stripped down by Hurricane Michael back in 2018.

“It wasn’t enough just to repair anything. The bulkheads were destroyed so we had to start from scratch,” David Demarest, the Director of Public Relations for St. Joe Hospitality, said.

The St. Joe Company took on the challenge of building it back and better than before. The new marina has 127 wet slips for boats up to 125 feet long.

“Much wider bays. Boats are much bigger these days and tough to fit into a marina that was built 30 to 40 years ago,” Bannerman said. “Have dredged to make it accommodating for deeper draft vessels as well.”

A group of front row tenants got to dock up a week early and see it for themselves.

“We’re glad to be back in bay point. It’s been a long time,” Williford said. “Long time for them to get built back and for them to get operation again but we’re glad to be back home.”

Officials said they’re hoping to bring everyone else back home on June 1st. But, there could be delays depending on weather and construction.

If you’re looking to reserve a spot, you can visit https://pointsouthmarina.com/

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
The Nassau Guardian reports the three died from carbon monoxoide posioning at the Sandals...
Cause of local man’s death released, following “mysterious” Bahamas death
Ethan Baxley, 20, died Saturday after allegedly being shot three times, according to his...
Shooting in Parker leaves one dead, one injured
Investigators in Cullman County are trying to figure out how and why a woman was killed by her...
Woman killed by multiple dogs after they escape from neighbor’s yard, police say
Blue Springs (pictured) and Spring Creek will be getting updated rules this summer.
New rules coming for Blue Springs, Spring Creek

Latest News

850Strong Student Bella Wakstein
This week’s 850strong Student of the Week is.....
Nine Lives Kitty Rescue is hosting a fundraiser and adoption event this weekend.
Local rescue hosts a fundraiser
The Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport board in Bay County talked about several...
Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is expanding
PCB riots arrests
More charges made in PCB riots in March