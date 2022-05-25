Advertisement

Local rescue hosts a fundraiser

By Alex Joyce
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nine Lives Kitty Rescue is hosting a fundraiser and adoption event this weekend.

The event will happen this Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Pet Supplies Plus store located on 664 West 23rd Street, Panama City, Fl.

Nine Lives Kitty Rescue is asking for donations such as can cat food, litter, cleaning supplies, and snacks. They will be selling hot dog plates for $6 with proceeds going towards the rescue.

“We’re going to have a big adoption event,” Nicole Buckley, Nine Lives Kitty Rescue, said. “We’re going to try and bring out as many kittens as we have available, and cats.”

To learn more about Nine Lives Kitty Rescue, you can visit their Facebook page.

