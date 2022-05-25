More charges made in PCB riots in March

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Police Department announced they have charged more suspects in connection to the riots in Panama City Beach in late March. 15 people have been charged for a riot that broke out at the Walmart on Front Beach Road on March 26.

PCPD said the riots that weekend were due to social media influencers urging people to come to PCB and cause disruptions throughout the city. Police used social media to identify the suspects. All of them are from Alabama and range in age from 17 to 37. Police say more than 100 people gathered in Walmart’s parking lot, then entered the store and began to take over the business. Police say they overturned shopping carts, raked items off the shelves and intimidated other shoppers and employees. PCPD said some rioters were seen destroying various areas of the store and store video captured numerous shoplifting incidents.

PCB riot arrests (Panama City Beach Police Department)

PCB Riot arrests (Panama City Beach Police Department)

PCB Riot Arrests (Panama City Beach Police Department)

Police said they expect to make more charges in the incident.

The two social media influencers, Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper, 20, of Troy, AL, and Rashad Boyce Glasper, 25, of Wetumpka, AL, were arrested in April and charged with inciting or encouraging a riot.

If anyone has any information regarding the case, please contact the Panama City Beach Police Department at (850) 233-5300.

