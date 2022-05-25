New rules coming for Blue Springs, Spring Creek

Jackson County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Summer has already started for some students, and the rest are right behind them. For those checking out some of the attractions in Jackson County, there are a few new rules.

Blue Springs and Spring Creek are a few places people go to have fun during the summer months. Now, two new rules are being put in place for those who visit the two popular hot spots.

The first is that no one under the age of 16 will be able to go to Blue Springs without an adult, meaning someone at least 18-years-old. This new rule will go into effect immediately, since Blue Springs opens this weekend. Officals say I.D.s will be checked at the gate.

”From a water safety standpoint it will be critical because it will eliminate a lot of distractions from our lifeguarding staff,” Public Works Director Rett Daniels said. “Then, also, we want to have a lot more family friendly environment.”

At Tuesday’s meeting of the County Commissioners, a public hearing was set to discuss new rules at Spring Creek as well. The rule would prevent people from bringing cans into the creek.

We’re told styrofoam and glass are already prohibited, but it’s believed outlawing cans would cut down on litter.

”Currently it’s not uncommon to have floaters or something like that go in with a case or two of you name it, and you know, they’re not carrying the cans out with them, so it’s just a big issue with snacks,” Daniels said. “I mean, cans are the biggest issue.”

The Spring Creek Ordinance will not be voted on until after the public hearing on June 21 at 6:15 p.m. However, the new age requirement for Blue SPrings was approved by the Board at Tuesday’s meeting, and goes into effect this Saturday.

